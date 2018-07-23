Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 8:00 am

Cher Celebrates 'Mamma Mia 2' Success in St. Tropez!

Cher Celebrates 'Mamma Mia 2' Success in St. Tropez!

Cher satisfies her sweet tooth with some ice cream while walking around town with friends on Sunday (July 22) in St. Tropez, France.

The 72-year-old entertainer definitely has a good reason to celebrate because her new movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was a big hit at the box office this weekend.

The movie came in at number two at the weekend box office with an estimated total of $34.38 million, which is more than the early projections. The film also made a lot of money overseas!

DO YOU THINK there should be a Mamma Mia 3?
