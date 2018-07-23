Cher Celebrates 'Mamma Mia 2' Success in St. Tropez!
Cher satisfies her sweet tooth with some ice cream while walking around town with friends on Sunday (July 22) in St. Tropez, France.
The 72-year-old entertainer definitely has a good reason to celebrate because her new movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was a big hit at the box office this weekend.
The movie came in at number two at the weekend box office with an estimated total of $34.38 million, which is more than the early projections. The film also made a lot of money overseas!
DO YOU THINK there should be a Mamma Mia 3?