Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt &amp; Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 11:19 am

Dennis Quaid Details His Past Cocaine Addiction & How He Got Clean

Dennis Quaid is opening up about his past cocaine addiction, and how he overcame the drug.

“I grew up in the ’60s and the ’70s and there was a completely different attitude about [drugs] back then. It was even in some movie budgets. I kept roaring on,” the 64-year-old actor said on the Today show. “[I] was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the 80s.”

“I spent many, many a night screaming at God to please take this away from me. [I said], ‘I’ll never do it again because I’ve only got an hour before I have to be at work. At about four o’clock in the afternoon I would go, ‘That’s not so bad,’” he added.

He had an experience that helped him realize he needed to get clean. “I had what I call a ‘white light experience’ where I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me,” he said.

Dennis also spoke about his past marriage to Meg Ryan during the interview.

Watch the interview below…
Photos: Getty
