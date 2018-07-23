Top Stories
Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 3:14 pm

Pete Davidson Deletes All His Instagram Photos Amid Drama in Ariana Grande's Comments

Pete Davidson wiped his Instagram account clean, but it’s not clear at this time why he deleted all of his pictures.

The account seems to have been wiped clean on Monday (July 23). His last post, which is still up, is an Instagram Story of him and Machine Gun Kelly in Syracuse, New York. All of Pete‘s actual photos are gone.

This clean slate comes just one day after Pete fired back at some of Ariana‘s followers in her Instagram comments. In addition, today also happens to be the day Ariana‘s ex Mac Miller spoke publicly for the first time about Ariana and Pete‘s engagement.

Also, Ariana took to Twitter today to send a message about positive vibes.

“the energy u put out is exactly what u get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves,” she tweeted.

