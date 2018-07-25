Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Dylan Sprouse Steps Out for First Time with New Rumored Girlfriend!

Jonas Brothers Send Support to Demi Lovato Amid Suspected Overdose

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 2:50 am

Hugh Jackman Goes for Another Shirtless Run On the Beach!

Hugh Jackman Goes for Another Shirtless Run On the Beach!

Hugh Jackman runs to the shore after going for a swim at Bondi Beach on Wednesday morning (July 25) in Sydney, Australia.

The 49-year-old actor showed off his muscular physique while going shirtless at the beach alongside his longtime personal trainer Mike Ryan.

Hugh was spotted showering off after his swim. He was also seen at the beach the day before and we of course have those hot photos too!

Recently, Hugh wrapped production on the upcoming drama film The Front Runner, based on American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988.

