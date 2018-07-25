Tina Fey & Husband Jeff Richmond Visit Stars of Broadway's 'My Fair Lady!'
Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond hang out backstage while stopping by the Broadway production of My Fair Lady!
The 48-year-old actress and comedian and the 57-year-old composer checked out the performance on Tuesday (July 24) at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City.
They snapped a pic with two of the show’s stars, former Six Feet Under actress Lauren Ambrose and The Crown actor Harry Hadden-Paton.
ICYMI, Tina and Amy Poehler recently reunited for an improv show at Carnegie Hall.