Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry &amp; Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 10:47 pm

Pregnant Kate Upton Jets Out of L.A. with Pup Harley!

Pregnant Kate Upton Jets Out of L.A. with Pup Harley!

Kate Upton flashes a smile as she and her dog Harley arrive at LAX Airport on Wednesday afternoon (July 25) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old model/actress dressed her tiny baby bump in a black blouse, denim jacket, jeans, and sneakers for her flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

Earlier that day, Kate was spotted stepping out for breakfast with a few friends in West Hollywood.

Earlier this month the Kate and husband Justin Verlander announced that they were expecting their first child together! Check out Kate‘s announcement post here and Justin‘s sweet reaction here.
Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant kate upton jets out of la with pup harley 01
pregnant kate upton jets out of la with pup harley 02
pregnant kate upton jets out of la with pup harley 03
pregnant kate upton jets out of la with pup harley 04
pregnant kate upton jets out of la with pup harley 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Kate Upton, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr