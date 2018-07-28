Kate Beckinsale Does Goat Yoga for Her 45th Birthday!

It looks like Kate Beckinsale had a blast on her 45th birthday!

The actress spent time with her ex Michael Sheen and their 19-year-old daughter Lily Sheen while doing goat yoga.

“Best birthday ever,” Kate captioned a slideshow of photos on her Instagram account. “We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did. Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kate also shared a video of her kissing a goat.

