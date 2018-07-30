Get to Know Singer Lexy Panterra with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Lexy Panterra is breaking into the music scene after establishing a large fanbase for her amazing dance moves!

The 29-year-old singer just dropped her song “Peace Sign” from her upcoming EP Little Black Book, set for release in the fall. We caught up with her to learn more about her and you can check out the 10 Fun Facts below:

1. When I was 2 years old, I got bit by a dog and had to get over 50 stitches. It scarred my head and face but I still love dogs!

2. I was in a girl group called, League of Extraordinary Ladies when I was 17 years old. I did the Beyoncé and went solo.

3. I learned how to beat box, moon walk, and pop & lock from my step dad who is African American.

4. When I was attending Sacramento High School, I was asked to sing the national anthem before a basketball game (they were one of the best teams at the time). I completely broke down, got so nervous and scared that I cried! My family will never let that die lol.

5. My grandmother, Leila Kasra, was a famous songwriter from Iran that used to make grown men cry with her lyrics according to my father.

6. Most of my music I write and I have an upcoming song with famed DJ Marshmello.

7. I’ve taught private dance lessons to Iggy Azalea , Christina Milian , Mel B , etc.

8. I hand birthed a littler of puppies when I was younger! My parents were not home at the time and I had this huge adrenaline rush!

9. I used to race motocross professionally as a child and won my first beauty pageant at age 5.

10. When I was 19 years old, I had a single called “Supadupa” that played on HBO’s Entourage.

Listen to Lexy‘s new song “Peace Sign” below!



