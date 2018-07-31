Top Stories
Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Malia Obama Holds Hands with Boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss &amp; Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 9:35 am

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

You may remember, back on Valentine’s Day, Kim Kardashian sent both her friends and her haters gifts — and Chloe Moretz was one of the people to receive a gift on her “hater” list.

The gift boxes were giant chocolate hearts with Kim‘s fragrance collection inside. Be sure to check out who else made the “hater” list.

“No, I never saw it,” Chloe said on Watch What Happens Live! “I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They’re like, ‘They sent this so we just kept this.’ I was like, ‘OK. Cool.’ But, thanks?”

If you don’t know, Kim and Chloe had publicly feuded in the past, giving her a spot on Kim‘s “hater” gift list.
