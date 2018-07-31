Chloe Moretz Reveals Whether She's Heard From Taylor Swift - Watch!

Chloe Moretz is opening up about the status of her relationship with Taylor Swift!

The 21-year-old actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night (July 30).

During her appearance, Chloe addressed whether she heard from Taylor after weighing in on the drama between herself and Kanye West on Twitter.

“Well. Not personally, no, I didn’t hear anything,” Chloe said.

“But I think that I really like her new album, and I like her new path that she’s on in her career. It seems very honest. It seems very real. She seems like she’s really killing it right now,” she added.

Pictured below: Chloe Moretz steps out for a day of promo on Monday (July 30) in New York City.