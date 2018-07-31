Top Stories
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 12:16 pm

Chloe Moretz Reveals Whether She's Heard From Taylor Swift - Watch!

Chloe Moretz Reveals Whether She's Heard From Taylor Swift - Watch!

Chloe Moretz is opening up about the status of her relationship with Taylor Swift!

The 21-year-old actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night (July 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

During her appearance, Chloe addressed whether she heard from Taylor after weighing in on the drama between herself and Kanye West on Twitter.

“Well. Not personally, no, I didn’t hear anything,” Chloe said.

“But I think that I really like her new album, and I like her new path that she’s on in her career. It seems very honest. It seems very real. She seems like she’s really killing it right now,” she added.

Watch below!

Pictured below: Chloe Moretz steps out for a day of promo on Monday (July 30) in New York City.

Just Jared on Facebook
chloe moretz wwhl july 2018 nyc 01
chloe moretz wwhl july 2018 nyc 02
chloe moretz wwhl july 2018 nyc 03
chloe moretz wwhl july 2018 nyc 04
chloe moretz wwhl july 2018 nyc 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Chloe Moretz, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor can do squats with a grown man on his shoulders - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron feels "so free" in her new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Julie Chen addressed husband Les Moonves' sexual harassment allegations on The Talk - TooFab
  • Priyanka Chopra nabbed the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson bares his hot body in just his underwear - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Bowen

    Why would an A list celebrity like Taylor Swift bother contacting a B list celebrity like Chole Moretz?