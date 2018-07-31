Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Naked When Donald Trump Called Her - Watch Here!

Kim Kardashian West stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (July 30) and revealed she was naked when she got a phone call from the President Donald Trump.

The 37-year-old reality star dished about what happened behind the scenes when she spoke to Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated for 22 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

“I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up,” Kim told Jimmy. “I put a robe on and I was kinda bugging out during the shoot because I’m like ‘Oh, my God, all these amazing things are happening. I’m still going to be me.”

Kim also talked about her hubby Kanye West liking the President: “Yeah, I think he really [does], yeah,” Kim said. “I always respect what another person thinks and to make it clear, when we would talk about it and would talk about policies, he doesn’t necessarily agree with [Trump’s] policies but he likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him. [Kanye]’s not political so he doesn’t really dig deep with what’s going. I have nothing bad to say about the president.”



Kim Kardashian West Was Naked When Donald Trump Called

Click inside to watch the rest of Kim Kardashian’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Kim Kardashian West on Kylie Becoming a Billionaire



Kim Kardashian West & Kanye LOVE Family Feud