Amy Adams & Husband Darren Le Gallo Step Out Together in NYC!

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo are on the go!

The 43-year-old Sharp Objects actress and the 44-year-old actor were seen returning to their hotel on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

Amy has already had a busy week promoting Sharp Objects on various shows in the city.

Amy amusingly revealed that she accidentally keeps calling Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (July 31). Watch her explain!