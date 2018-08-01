Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 7:59 pm

Amy Adams & Husband Darren Le Gallo Step Out Together in NYC!

Amy Adams & Husband Darren Le Gallo Step Out Together in NYC!

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo are on the go!

The 43-year-old Sharp Objects actress and the 44-year-old actor were seen returning to their hotel on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Adams

Amy has already had a busy week promoting Sharp Objects on various shows in the city.

Amy amusingly revealed that she accidentally keeps calling Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (July 31). Watch her explain!
Just Jared on Facebook
amy adams darren le gallo august 2018 nyc 01 copy
amy adams darren le gallo august 2018 nyc 01
amy adams darren le gallo august 2018 nyc 02
amy adams darren le gallo august 2018 nyc 03
amy adams darren le gallo august 2018 nyc 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr