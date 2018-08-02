Top Stories
Tyson Beckford Fires Back at Kim Kardashian with a New Comment

Tyson Beckford is now seemingly responding to Kim Kardashian as their feud continues.

If you missed it, this week, Tyson commented on a photo of Kim on Instagram writing, “Sorry. I don’t care for it personally…She’s not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip.”

Kim later responded to Tyson‘s comment, saying, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.”

Hours ago on Thursday (August 2), Tyson posted a new series of shirtless photos with the caption, “Train 5-6 days a wk,weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can’t defend themselves! I support LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈,even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do.”
