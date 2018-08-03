Top Stories
Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 7:36 pm

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

New couple alert?!

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella look so happy together while enjoying a romantic stroll on Wednesday (August 1) in London, England.

The 20-year-old Maleficent actress and the 32-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale actor were seen getting cozy and flaunting some PDA in the Mayfair neighborhood.

Elle and Max stopped to snap some selfies outside of the Faberge store and she was seen giving him a kiss on the cheek for one of the pics. They were also spotted hand in hand at one point during the romantic evening walk.

Max is directing the upcoming movie Teen Spirit and Elle is the star of the film.

10+ pictures inside of Elle Fanning and Max Minghella in London…

Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 01
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 02
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 03
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 04
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 05
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 06
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 07
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 08
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 09
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 10
elle fanning max minghella flaunt pda london 11

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Elle Fanning, Max Minghella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr