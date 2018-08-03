Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

New couple alert?!

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella look so happy together while enjoying a romantic stroll on Wednesday (August 1) in London, England.

The 20-year-old Maleficent actress and the 32-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale actor were seen getting cozy and flaunting some PDA in the Mayfair neighborhood.

Elle and Max stopped to snap some selfies outside of the Faberge store and she was seen giving him a kiss on the cheek for one of the pics. They were also spotted hand in hand at one point during the romantic evening walk.

Max is directing the upcoming movie Teen Spirit and Elle is the star of the film.

