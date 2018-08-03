Froy Gutierrez Reveals His Favorite 'Teen Wolf' Scene to Film

Froy Gutierrez gives the camera a sultry stare during his brand-new shoot for RAW!

Here’s what the 20-year-old Teen Wolf actor had to share with the mag:

On being half-Mexican and his best memories of Mexico: “I spent all my summers there until I was 12 and I spent the majority of my first five years of my life there. So I have lots of memories, mainly with my cousins because they live there. I just remember living in my grandpa’s house and we would just throw around avocados in the backyard with our feet, like soccer, but not really because we didn’t know what soccer was at the time… because we were 5-years-old. (laughs) But I’m probably like the only millennial who doesn’t like avocados. (laughs)”

On his favorite Teen Wolf scene to film: “I had so many! Particularly toward the end of Teen Wolf because we did this giant action scene, I got to have this James Bond moment where I was just this dorky little white boy walking down the hallway. I just felt like such a badass for a second.”

On what he does to get out of dark places: “(breathes in deeply) The best thing you can do is just have someone to talk to. You’re always surrounded by people that love you even though you don’t think that you are, even when you feel very alone. There’s people that you can talk to and there’s always someone you can get your emotions out with. That’s just important to remember–you’re never alone. There’s always someone there. And just think talking, exercising, listening to music, finding hobbies that you’re passionate about are all super important to get through a dark phase in your life. I always think about all those things and really take it to heart and just… find someone to talk to. Too often, we have emotions and problems that we just bottle up and put a lid on it and I don’t think that’s very healthy. You gotta let it out! Everyone has problems, you’re never alone. That’s my motto.”

For more from Froy, visit RAWPages.com.