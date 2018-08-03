Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 4:00 am

Lily Aldridge Takes a Trip to Greece for Work

Lily Aldridge Takes a Trip to Greece for Work

Lily Aldridge wears her shades while walking around town with a group of crew members and friends on Wednesday (August 1) in Hydra Island, Greece.

The 32-year-old model was in town for a photo shoot and it looks like she had an amazing time on the trip!

Lily posted plenty of updates on Instagram during the few days she spent in Greece. Right after getting back into town on Thursday, she and daughter Dixie went to see dad Caleb Followill perform with his band Kings of Leon.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily aldridge photo shoot in greece 01
lily aldridge photo shoot in greece 02
lily aldridge photo shoot in greece 03
lily aldridge photo shoot in greece 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Lily Aldridge

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr