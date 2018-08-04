Top Stories
Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 11:01 am

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Duchess Meghan Markle is all smiles while arriving for the wedding of friends Charlie van Sraubenzee and Daisy Jenks on Saturday (August 4) at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Surrey, England.

Today just so happens to be Meghan‘s 37th birthday, so she has a lot to celebrate!

Prince Harry joined his wife at the wedding. Charlie was one of Harry‘s ushers at his wedding earlier this year.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Club Monaco dress, Aquazzura shoes and a Phillip Treacy fascinator.

10+ pictures inside of Meghan Markle attending a wedding on her birthday…
Photos: WENN
