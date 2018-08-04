Melania Trump Sends Support to LeBron James Amid Feud with President Trump

It looks like President Donald Trump and wife Melania have a difference of opinions when it comes to LeBron James.

On Friday night (August 3), the 72-year-old president insulted the 33-year-old NBA player’s intelligence after his interview with CNN’s Don Lemon – where he slammed Trump for “dividing” the country.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Donald tweeted.

The following day, the First Lady released a statement in support of LeBron.

“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children,” Melania‘s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Melania‘s statement continued: “As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative.”

In the end, Melania said she would be “would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron” – the school LeBron recently opened in his hometown where students will receive free meals, a free bike, and free college tuition once they graduate.