Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 12:33 am

Terry Crews Shows Off Buff Body While Celebrating 50th Birthday on the Beach

Terry Crews Shows Off Buff Body While Celebrating 50th Birthday on the Beach

Terry Crews is putting his ripped body on display!

The 50-year-old actor went shirtless while hitting the beach on Friday afternoon (August 3) in Maui, Hawaii.

Terry has been in Hawaii celebrating his birthday, which was earlier this week.

“THIS IS 50! Thank you world for all the wonderful birthday wishes… MY BEST DAYS ARE STILL AHEAD OF ME! (I’m so serious because I’ve got to finish this workout),” Terry wrote on his Instagram.

Check out the workout pic he included below…

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on

