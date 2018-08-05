Top Stories
Sun, 05 August 2018 at 8:16 pm

Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria, & Nina Dobrev Go Glam for 'Dog Days' Premiere

Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria, & Nina Dobrev Go Glam for 'Dog Days' Premiere

Eva Longoria is back in the public eye and is looking stunning!

The 43-year-old new mom went glam in a white blazer-dress as she steps out for the premiere of her new movie Dog Days on Sunday afternoon (August 5) at the Westfield Century City Theater in Century City, Calif.

Eva and husband Jose Baston welcomed son Santiago in June.

Joining Eva at the premiere included her co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, Rob Corddry, Ken Marino, along with a few dogs from the movie!

Also stepping out for the premiere was Vanessa‘s boyfriend Austin Butler, Tori Spelling, husband Dean McDermott, and their five kids, along with Jessica Szohr and Rachel Roy.

Dog Days hits theaters on August 10.

