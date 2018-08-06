Charlotte Rae Dead - Mrs. Garrett on 'Facts of Life' Dies at 92

Charlotte Rae – the lovable Mrs. Garrett fro iconic sitcoms The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes – has sadly passed away at 92-years-old.

Charlotte died on Sunday (August 5) after being diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017, her representatives told Entertainment Weekly.

I’m not in any pain right now. I’m feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground,” Charlotte told People at the time. “Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again to opt for life. I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already. I have this decision to make.”

Charlotte‘s career skyrocketed in a 1978 when she was cast as the housekeeper in Diff’rent Strokes. A year later, Charlotte was given her own spinoff series The Facts of Life when she became the housemother at a girls’ boarding school.

Our thoughts are with Charlotte‘s loved ones at this time.