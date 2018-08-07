Tom Hardy on His Career After Turning 40: 'I've Kind of Had Enough'

Tom Hardy is on the cover of Esquire‘s September 2018 issue, on newsstands August 14.

Here’s what the 40-year-old actor had to share with the mag…

On Venom being his biggest role yet: “Sounds like a lot of pressure, doesn’t it? So I spoke to the only person I could really trust in this environment: my older boy. [His comic-book-loving son] was a huge influence on me doing the role.”

On why he was invited to the Royal Wedding: “It’s deeply private. Harry is a f*cking legend.”

On how turning 40 has changed how he feels about his career: “You’ve summited Everest. It’s a miracle that you’ve made it anywhere near the f*cking mountain, let alone climbed it. Do you want to go all the way back and do it again? Or do you want to get off the mountain and go f*cking find a beach? What is it that draws you to the craft? At this age, I don’t know anymore. I’ve kind of had enough. If I’m brutally honest, I want to go on with my life.”

On his instincts: “Nine times out of ten, when somebody says, ‘Don’t do that,’ my instinct is to say, ‘That has to be done.’ I grew up in the neighborhood being a dick. I’ve learned and will continue to learn from being a dick. To try and somehow chisel myself into being a human being so I can respect myself when I look in the mirror. And that’s a procedure that will go on until I die.”

For more from Tom, visit Esquire.com.