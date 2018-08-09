Nick Jonas Celebrates Launch of JVxNJ Fragrance With John Varvatos!

Nick Jonas is celebrating!

The 25-year-old pop superstar was in attendance at the launch of his new collaboration with John Varvatos, JVxNJ, on Wednesday evening (August 8) at Mission in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

“That moment when you know you’re the best smelling guy in the room. Thanks @johnvarvatos 😎 #JVxNJ,” Nick wrote on his Instagram.

“Created in collaboration with @nickjonas #JVxNJ captures the upbeat energy of the city as dusk settles and nightlife comes alive,” the brand declared on their Instagram.