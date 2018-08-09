Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Dylan O'Brien &amp; Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Dylan O'Brien & Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 2:33 am

Nick Jonas Celebrates Launch of JVxNJ Fragrance With John Varvatos!

Nick Jonas Celebrates Launch of JVxNJ Fragrance With John Varvatos!

Nick Jonas is celebrating!

The 25-year-old pop superstar was in attendance at the launch of his new collaboration with John Varvatos, JVxNJ, on Wednesday evening (August 8) at Mission in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

“That moment when you know you’re the best smelling guy in the room. Thanks @johnvarvatos 😎 #JVxNJ,” Nick wrote on his Instagram.

“Created in collaboration with @nickjonas #JVxNJ captures the upbeat energy of the city as dusk settles and nightlife comes alive,” the brand declared on their Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 00
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 01
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 02
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 03
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 04
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 05
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 06
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 07
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 08
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 10
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 11
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 12
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 13
nick jonas john varvatos august 2018 14

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: John Varvatos, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr