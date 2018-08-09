Seth Rogen Reveals He Suffered 'Horrible' Wardrobe Malfunction at Golden Globes 2018

Top Stories
Seth Rogen told Seth Meyers all about his unknown “horrible” 2018 Golden Globes accident while making an appearance on Late Night on Wednesday night (August 8) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Like Father star revealed he hadn’t told anyone the story aside from his wife Lauren Miller, but that the unfortunate incident occurred minutes before he was due to make a speech about the Best Motion Picture nominee The Disaster Artist.

“I bent down to pick up something, and I blew out my pants from, like, the very front to the very back. Like, chaps. I chapsed them,” Seth admitted, adding he “grabbed a rack of safety pins” before he took his pants off, turned them inside out and pinned them.

“I went out with essentially, like, a diaper made of safety pins holding my pants together,” Seth concluded – Watch him tell the hilarious story below!


