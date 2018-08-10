Isabela Moner Is Dora the Explorer in Live-Action Movie - See the First Look!

It’s the first look at Isabela Moner in Dora The Explorer!

Principal photography for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series began on Monday (August 6) in Queensland, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Isabela Moner

The movie is being directed by James Bobin, and is Dora’s official big screen debut after fourteen seasons and 172 episodes on Nickelodeon.

Isabela stars as Dora in the movie.

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

Eugenio Derbez plays Alejandro, a mysterious jungle inhabitant who tries to protect the teenagers from the marauders. Micke Moreno is cousin Diego. Nicholas Coombe plays Randy, a fellow high schooler who develops an immediate crush on Dora. Madeleine Madden is the school’s snooty class president, Sammy, and Adriana Barraza plays Dora’s grandma, Abuelita Valerie. Temuera Morrison will play the role of Powell. More cast announcements are still to come.

The movie will hit theaters on August 2, 2019.