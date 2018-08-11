Carrie Underwood Debuts Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Carrie Underwood is putting her baby bump on display!

The 35-year-old pregnant country superstar took to her Instagram to give fans a first look at her bump!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

She shared snap while hanging out backstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

“@ opry ❤️❤️❤️,” Carrie captioned the pic.

Carrie, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, announced her pregnancy earlier this week in a video about her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour.

Mike and Carrie are already parents to Isaiah, 3.

Check out the sweet bump snap below…