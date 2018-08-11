Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 1:37 am

Carrie Underwood Debuts Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Carrie Underwood Debuts Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Carrie Underwood is putting her baby bump on display!

The 35-year-old pregnant country superstar took to her Instagram to give fans a first look at her bump!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

She shared snap while hanging out backstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

“@ opry ❤️❤️❤️,” Carrie captioned the pic.

Carrie, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, announced her pregnancy earlier this week in a video about her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour.

Mike and Carrie are already parents to Isaiah, 3.

Check out the sweet bump snap below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Underwood, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr