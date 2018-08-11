Carrie Underwood Debuts Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement
Carrie Underwood is putting her baby bump on display!
The 35-year-old pregnant country superstar took to her Instagram to give fans a first look at her bump!
She shared snap while hanging out backstage at the Grand Ole Opry.
“@ opry ❤️❤️❤️,” Carrie captioned the pic.
Carrie, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, announced her pregnancy earlier this week in a video about her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour.
Mike and Carrie are already parents to Isaiah, 3.
Check out the sweet bump snap below…