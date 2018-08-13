Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Idris Elba Seemingly Responds to James Bond Rumors

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 11:00 am

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Chrissy Teigen, her husband John Legend, and their two kids, Luna, and two-month-old Miles, have been vacationing in Bali for about three weeks, and one Twitter user questioned how long her vacation was going to last.

“am I the only one questioning how long @chrissyteigen’s vacation is,” the Twitter user asked. Chrissy quote tweeted the tweet and responded, “I have an incredible amount of sh*t to do in September and October so we are taking now to breathe! Plus Luna has her first day of school soon.”

Fans soon began defending Chrissy‘s time away, writing supportive messages.

One fan wrote, “WTF? She just made her second human! That takes work and rest. She is currently making enough food for said human to thrive. She is working,” and another posted, “Wait. What? You’re taking time to be with your family? You mean like quality time before life keeps you all running around with its demands? And you’re /enjoying/ it? Next thing you’ll say is you’re bonding with Miles & making memories with Luna. HOW DARE YOU, CHRISSY!”
