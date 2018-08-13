Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote for Your Choice to Play 007!

Rumors have already started to swirl as to which actor should play James Bond in the franchise after Daniel Craig ends his run as 007. Daniel will officially play the spy again in Bond 25, hitting theaters next year.

Just over the weekend, Idris Elba had to respond to the rumors that he was in the running to play the super spy.

We wanted to open the question up to the fans and see…who is YOUR choice to play James Bond in future 007 movies!?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the hottest actors from the UK to see who the fans believe should be picked for the iconic role. Past actors who have played Bond include Daniel, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and more.

You can vote for your choice as many times as you want as there’s unlimited voting on this poll. We’ll close the poll on Monday (August 20) at 4pm ET.