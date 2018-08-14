Jimmy Fallon Vomits with Ryan Reynolds in 'Tonight Show' Drinking Game - Watch Here!

Top Stories
Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops &amp; Helicopter

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kendall Jenner's Ex Boyfriend Blake Griffin Is Showing Off His Insane Body Alongside His New Girlfriend

Ryan Reynolds visited Monday’s (August 13) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his gin company, Aviation Gin, and played a bizarre drinking game called “Drinko“!

While on stage, Jimmy, 43, and the 41-year-old Deadpool star took turns dropping discs into random cups filled with things like “blood,” bacon, egg and cheese, and bone broth, then drinking a cocktail made out of the combined ingredients in this Plinko-like game.

Ryan went first, declaring, “I have such a weak stomach, I’m not kidding.” He landed on Twinkies and grape juice, noting, “That’s like 90 percent of my child’s diet.”

Jimmy had to mix Twinkies and horseradish, which prompted him to vomit almost immediately into a bucket. Ryan picked up the bucket to remove it, and said, “Look at that, you barfed up your whole childhood.”

Later in the show, Ryan opened up about what prompted him to buy the gin company – Watch more after the cut!


Ryan Reynolds Shares His Aviation American Gin Out of Office Reply

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Original Deadpool 2 Plot He Wanted
