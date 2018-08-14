Jimmy Fallon Vomits with Ryan Reynolds in 'Tonight Show' Drinking Game - Watch Here!

Ryan Reynolds visited Monday’s (August 13) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his gin company, Aviation Gin, and played a bizarre drinking game called “Drinko“!

While on stage, Jimmy, 43, and the 41-year-old Deadpool star took turns dropping discs into random cups filled with things like “blood,” bacon, egg and cheese, and bone broth, then drinking a cocktail made out of the combined ingredients in this Plinko-like game.

Ryan went first, declaring, “I have such a weak stomach, I’m not kidding.” He landed on Twinkies and grape juice, noting, “That’s like 90 percent of my child’s diet.”

Jimmy had to mix Twinkies and horseradish, which prompted him to vomit almost immediately into a bucket. Ryan picked up the bucket to remove it, and said, “Look at that, you barfed up your whole childhood.”

Drinko with Ryan Reynolds

