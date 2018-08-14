Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Tue, 14 August 2018 at 11:32 pm

Tina Fey Talks About the Potential 'Kimmy Schmidt' Movie

Tina Fey Talks About the Potential 'Kimmy Schmidt' Movie

Tina Fey poses for a photo with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess at a For Your Consideration event on Tuesday (August 14) in New York City.

The Emmy-winning star is the creator of the Netflix series, which is in the home stretch of its final season. Tina recently opened up to THR about the potential for a movie and how that is affecting writing the final episode.

“Well, if we’re lucky enough to get to do the movie, I think it would be a stand-alone idea. So we were able to complete some arcs for our characters in the upcoming half of the season,” Tina said.

Co-creator Robert Carlock added, “At the same time, we knew that there were threads and themes in the show best suited to the scale and scope of a feature. For example, did Titus ever purchase that box of capes from the medical supply store?”
Just Jared on Facebook
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 01
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 02
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 03
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 04
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 05
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 06
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 07
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 08
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 09
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 10
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 11
tina fey tituss burgess kimmy schmidt screening 12

Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Tina Fey, Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr