Tina Fey Talks About the Potential 'Kimmy Schmidt' Movie

Tina Fey poses for a photo with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess at a For Your Consideration event on Tuesday (August 14) in New York City.

The Emmy-winning star is the creator of the Netflix series, which is in the home stretch of its final season. Tina recently opened up to THR about the potential for a movie and how that is affecting writing the final episode.

“Well, if we’re lucky enough to get to do the movie, I think it would be a stand-alone idea. So we were able to complete some arcs for our characters in the upcoming half of the season,” Tina said.

Co-creator Robert Carlock added, “At the same time, we knew that there were threads and themes in the show best suited to the scale and scope of a feature. For example, did Titus ever purchase that box of capes from the medical supply store?”