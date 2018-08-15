Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross Found Out About Her Emmy Nom After Nightmare Vacation to the South of France

Tracee Ellis Ross talked all about where she was when she found out that she got nominated for an Emmy for the third time on Tuesday night (August 14) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 45-year-old Black-ish star said she found out she was nominated for an Emmy on her flight back home. Unfortunately, she said “no one cared” about her good news.

Tracee then went on to reveal how her vacation in the South of France went horribly wrong.

“It didn’t go as planned,” Tracee admitted after learning the hot weather and recent rain had caused flies to swarm the residence. “You guys there were so many flies you couldn’t sit in the house without sitting under a fan or two.”

Tracee also talked about shooting season 5 of Black-ish, what it’s like working with all the kids on the show and reveals why they make constantly make fun of her.


FYI: Tracee is wearing a Simone Rocha dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Click inside to watch the rest of Tracee Ellis Ross’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


