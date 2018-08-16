Matt Smith Reacts To 'Doctor Who' Fan Tattoos Of His Face on 'Late Late Show'!

Top Stories
Thu, 16 August 2018 at 2:08 pm

Matt Smith can’t believe fans are getting his face tattooed on their bodies.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night (August 15), host James Corden showed the 35-year-old actor and fellow guest Vanessa Hudgens an array of Doctor Who-inspired tattoos featuring his face on different fan body parts.

“Oh my God,” Matt gasped in reaction to one – he played the Eleventh Doctor on the long-running series from 2010 to 2013.

Matt also recalled a time he met one Whovian who showed off her love of the actor and his predecessor, David Tennant who played the Tenth Doctor between 2005 and 2010.

“I met a woman once who had me on her right thigh and David Tennant – no word of a lie – on her left thigh,” Matt revealed. “And I said, ‘But what does your husband think?’ and her husband was there… I mean can you imagine? I don’t want to get too graphic!”


Click inside to watch the rest of Matt Smith and Vanessa Hudgens' appearance…


Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
