Awkwafina Reveals How She Got Slapped By A Monkey - Watch Here!

Awkwafina made her very first appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (August 16)!

The 29-year-old actress, who also starred in this year’s Ocean’s 8, talked about surprising audiences at Crazy Rich Asians screenings and explains how she got slapped by a real-life monkey.

Awkwafina also dished about getting fired for her viral “My Vag” music video and casting her grandmother in music videos.

“I cast her all the time, yes,” she told Seth. “At first she’s like ‘no, no, no’, she becomes all coy and then all of sudden it’s like lights, and she turns into Ethel Merman. She’s like Bette Midler in Gypsy.”



Awkwafina Was Slapped by a Monkey

Awkwafina’s Viral Music Video “My Vag” Got Her Fired