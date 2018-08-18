Ariana Grande Breaks Down In Tears Explaining Manchester Tribute 'Get Well Soon'

Ariana Grande got super emotional during an interview when asked about her Manchester tribute song “Get Well Soon“.

The 25-year-old singer broke down in tears while explaining the meaning of the Sweetener track, and even apologized for getting so emotional.

“It’s just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety,” she told Beats 1 host Ebro, via Billboard. “There’s just some dark sh-t out there, man. We just have to be there for each other as much as we can. You just never f–king know.”

“It’s also about personal demons and anxiety and more intimate tragedies as well,” Ariana added. “Mental health is so important. People don’t pay enough mind to it because we have things to do. We have schedules; we have jobs; we have kids and places to be, pressure to fit in, Instagram stories, whatever f–king façade trying to keep up. People don’t pay attention to what’s happening inside.”

“It’s why I felt like it was important to give people a hug, musically,” she explained. Watch below.