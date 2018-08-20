Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson can’t get enough of each other!

The 25-year-old Sweetener pop singer and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian coupled up on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In addition to performing during the show, Ariana is nominated for several awards during the evening’s ceremony, including Video of the Year (“No More Tears Left to Cry”) and Artist of the Year.