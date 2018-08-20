Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 7:45 pm

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson can’t get enough of each other!

The 25-year-old Sweetener pop singer and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian coupled up on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

In addition to performing during the show, Ariana is nominated for several awards during the evening’s ceremony, including Video of the Year (“No More Tears Left to Cry”) and Artist of the Year.
Just Jared on Facebook
ariana grande pete davidson mtv vmas 2018 red carpet 01
ariana grande pete davidson mtv vmas 2018 red carpet 02
ariana grande pete davidson mtv vmas 2018 red carpet 03
ariana grande pete davidson mtv vmas 2018 red carpet 04
ariana grande pete davidson mtv vmas 2018 red carpet 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Ariana Grande, MTV VMAs, Pete Davidson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr