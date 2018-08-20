Top Stories
Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 10:34 am

Charlie Hunnam & Rami Malek Team Up for 'Papillon' L.A Special Screening!

Charlie Hunnam & Rami Malek Team Up for 'Papillon' L.A Special Screening!

Charlie Hunnam is all smiles as he poses alongside his co-star Rami Malek on the red carpet while attending the premiere of Bleecker Street Media’s Papillon held at The London West Hollywood on Sunday (August 19) in West Hollywood, California.

The 38-year-old actor and Rami, 37, were joined at the event by their co-star Mirjam Novak, as well as the film’s director Michael Noer.

The film follows the epic story of Henri ‘Papillon’ Charrière (Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with a convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Malek), who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon’s escape.

The movie will hit theaters on August 24 – Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 01
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 02
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 03
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 04
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 05
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 06
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 07
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 08
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 09
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 10
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 11
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 12
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 13
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 14
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 15
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 16
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 17
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 18
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 19
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 20
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 21
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 22
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 23
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 24
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 25
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 26
charlie hunnam rami malek team up for papillon l a special screening 27

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer, Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam, Mirjam Novak, Rami Malek

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr