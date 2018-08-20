Charlie Hunnam & Rami Malek Team Up for 'Papillon' L.A Special Screening!

Charlie Hunnam is all smiles as he poses alongside his co-star Rami Malek on the red carpet while attending the premiere of Bleecker Street Media’s Papillon held at The London West Hollywood on Sunday (August 19) in West Hollywood, California.

The 38-year-old actor and Rami, 37, were joined at the event by their co-star Mirjam Novak, as well as the film’s director Michael Noer.

The film follows the epic story of Henri ‘Papillon’ Charrière (Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with a convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Malek), who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon’s escape.

The movie will hit theaters on August 24 – Watch the trailer here!