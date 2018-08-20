Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Ben Affleck &amp; Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 4:03 pm

Jennifer Garner Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Family & Co-Stars By Her!

Jennifer Garner Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Family & Co-Stars By Her!

Jennifer Garner flashes a big smile while posing with her star as she is honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (August 20) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress looked super chic in a form-fitting navy dress as she got support from her former co-stars Steve Carell, Judy Greer and Bryan Cranston, as well as her sisters Susannah Kay Garner Carpenter and Melissa Garner Wylie at the ceremony.

Steve, Judy and Bryan all hit the podium to give a speech in honor of Jennifer.

Jennifer and Steve starred together in 2014′s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, with Bryan in 2016′s Wakefield and Judy in 2004′s 13 Going on 30.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 01
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 02
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 03
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 04
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 05
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 06
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 07
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 08
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 09
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 10
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 11
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 12
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 13
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 14
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 15
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 16
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 17
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 18
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 19
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 20
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 21
jennifer garner receives star on hollywood walk of fame with family co stars by her 22

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Vince Flores; Photos: Getty, Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer, Steve Carell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr