Jennifer Garner Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Family & Co-Stars By Her!

Jennifer Garner flashes a big smile while posing with her star as she is honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (August 20) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress looked super chic in a form-fitting navy dress as she got support from her former co-stars Steve Carell, Judy Greer and Bryan Cranston, as well as her sisters Susannah Kay Garner Carpenter and Melissa Garner Wylie at the ceremony.

Steve, Judy and Bryan all hit the podium to give a speech in honor of Jennifer.

Jennifer and Steve starred together in 2014′s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, with Bryan in 2016′s Wakefield and Judy in 2004′s 13 Going on 30.