Mon, 20 August 2018 at 10:21 pm

Tiffany Haddish Shades Fifth Harmony at VMAs, Nicki Minaj Defends Normani

Tiffany Haddish Shades Fifth Harmony at VMAs, Nicki Minaj Defends Normani

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart hit the stage for a comedy bit at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The Night School stars presented the award for Best Hip-Hop to Nicki Minaj.

During their monologue, Tiffany threw some shade at Fifth Harmony.

“Camilla Cabaleelo. Cabello. Camille Cabello is nominated for fi— YA’LL KNOW I CAN’T READ THAT GOOD, RIGHT? Look, she’s nominated for five VMAs tonight,” Tiffany said. “So for those of you watching at home – hi Fifth Harmony!”

When Nicki came on stage, she said, “And Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b-tch.”

FYI: Tiffany is wearing a Naeem Khan dress on the carpet.

