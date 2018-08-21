Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 9:30 am

Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

Normani sent a message to Nicki Minaj after Nicki stood up for her after Tiffany Haddish‘s Fifth Harmony shade.

If you missed it, here’s what happened. Tiffany and Kevin Hart were cracking jokes on stage during the 2018 MTV VMAs when she brought up Camila Cabello‘s nominations that evening.

“[Camila]’s nominated for five VMAs tonight. So for those of you watching at home – hi Fifth Harmony!” Tiffany said. Nicki later came on stage and turned to Tiffany and said, “And Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b-tch.”

Normani then tweeted at Nicki, “I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you 🙈✨💖 You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Fifth Harmony, Nicki Minaj, Normani Kordei, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr