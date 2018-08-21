Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

Normani sent a message to Nicki Minaj after Nicki stood up for her after Tiffany Haddish‘s Fifth Harmony shade.

If you missed it, here’s what happened. Tiffany and Kevin Hart were cracking jokes on stage during the 2018 MTV VMAs when she brought up Camila Cabello‘s nominations that evening.

“[Camila]’s nominated for five VMAs tonight. So for those of you watching at home – hi Fifth Harmony!” Tiffany said. Nicki later came on stage and turned to Tiffany and said, “And Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b-tch.”

Normani then tweeted at Nicki, “I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you 🙈✨💖 You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always.”