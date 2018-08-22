Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 1:30 am

Carson Kressley Takes a Jab at 'Queer Eye' Reboot

Carson Kressley is throwing a little shade at the Queer Eye reboot.

The current RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, who was the fashion expert on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy series, opened up about the show at the Television Academy’s celebration of the Emmys turning 70.

“We’re so lucky to work in TV,” Carson told Variety. “It’s really having a renaissance right now and so inclusive and diverse.”

Queer Eye is currently nominated for three Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

“I’m thrilled that they’re nominated, but it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004,” he added.

