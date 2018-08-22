Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on James Bond

Idris Elba has been rumored to be taking on the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig steps down.

A reporter with Good Morning Britain stopped Idris and was holding a martini. The reporter asked if he liked martinis shaken or stirred, referring to a famous James Bond trope.

“Stir fried, actually,” Idris joked. Then, when asked if he would be playing the role, Idris bluntly said, “no.”

If you missed it, Just Jared held a poll about who should play the next James Bond! Be sure to see the results of the poll and find out who won.