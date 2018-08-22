Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 9:42 am

Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on James Bond

Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on James Bond

Idris Elba has been rumored to be taking on the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig steps down.

A reporter with Good Morning Britain stopped Idris and was holding a martini. The reporter asked if he liked martinis shaken or stirred, referring to a famous James Bond trope.

“Stir fried, actually,” Idris joked. Then, when asked if he would be playing the role, Idris bluntly said, “no.”

If you missed it, Just Jared held a poll about who should play the next James Bond! Be sure to see the results of the poll and find out who won.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Idris Elba, James Bond

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr