Wed, 22 August 2018 at 5:11 pm

Joe Keery Steps Out After 'Slice' Trailer Debut - Watch Now!

Joe Keery was all smiles while leaving dinner in Los Angeles!

The 26-year-old Stranger Things actor was spotted heading out of Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (August 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

That same day, Joe shared the first trailer for his upcoming horror flick Slice.

The film, which also stars Chance the Rapper and Zazie Beetz, takes place in a pizza shop that was built on top of a portal to hell.

The film does not yet have a release date.

