'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 12:41 am

'Model Squad' Stars Promote Their Upcoming Docu-Series in NYC!

'Model Squad' Stars Promote Their Upcoming Docu-Series in NYC!

The ladies of Model Squad stop by the BUILD Series Studio for an interview on Wednesday afternoon (August 22) in New York City.

Models Shanina Shaik, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, and Devon Windsor all stepped out in style to promote their upcoming docu-series which is set to premiere in just a few weeks.

CHECK OUT: Model Squad Cast – Meet the 9 Models in the E! Docu-Series

Model Squad will offer an authentic look as the models learn to live, love and conquer the Big Apple, and captures the emotional highs and lows of navigating their complicated world.

Model Squad premieres on Tuesday, September 4 at 8pm ET on E!.

Check out the trailer below!

25+ pictures inside of the models at the interview…
Photos: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Posted to: Caroline Lowe, Devon Windsor, Hannah Ferguson, Nadine Leopold, Ping Hue, Shanina Shaik

