Meet 'Searching' Star Michelle La with These 20 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

The new movie Searching is the best-reviewed new movie of the weekend and it features newcomer Michelle La in one of the lead roles!

While we normally do 10 Fun Facts posts to get to know rising stars, Michelle gave us so many great answers that we doubled it for a special 20 Fun Facts post.

Michelle is making her big-screen debut in the movie and she only recently decided to become an actress, as she describes in her fun facts. She also reveals the way she met her husband, her favorite foods, and more. Check it out:

1. I’m a huge science nerd. Before I started acting, I majored in Biochemistry in college and worked as a poop scientist, even though I’m a germaphobe.

2. I love animals especially bunnies! I foster baby bunnies and name them after other animals like Loris, Orca, and Beluga.

3. My nickname is “Apple”. Most people think this has something to do with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow ’s daughter but it’s actually because in middle school I bought an apple every day from the Fruit-O-Matic vending machine because there was never a line for it.

and ’s daughter but it’s actually because in middle school I bought an apple every day from the Fruit-O-Matic vending machine because there was never a line for it. 4. My first spoken languages were Spanish and Korean.

5. My favorite movie is Election because I love Reese Witherspoon as Tracy Flick.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

6. I once tweeted about how bad the coffee was at an LA coffee shop. The barista who made the coffee tracked my tweet and now he’s my husband.

7. I’ve traveled to over 20 counties. My parents love traveling the world, learning about other cultures, and eating different types of food, so naturally, so do I!

8. I started drinking coffee when I was 8 years old. My parents grew up in Brazil so they started drinking coffee at 8. No big deal, right?

9. I’m terrified of flying insects, but especially mosquitoes. When I see or hear a mosquito I start running around hysterically or jump under the covers until someone squishes it.

10. I told my husband I wanted to get into acting exactly a week after we got married. It’s the way to do it!

11. I like reading books so I can know more than most people about things most people don’t care about, like raising carnivorous plants or steeping tea.

12. My favorite subject in school was world history.

13. Strawberries are my favorite fruit even though everyone thinks it’s apples.

14. I like cooking, baking, pickling, and jamming because it’s the science you can eat!

15. I’m grossed out by feet. Like feet touching feet. NOOOOO!!!

16. My favorite food is anything with noodles! Spaghetti, ramen, pho, naengmyun, etc.

17. My favorite music artist is Sufjan Stevens.

18. I’ve never cried while watching a movie.

19. I’ve never had a bloody nose in my life.

20. I’m obsessed with garlic. Garlic on everything.

Go see Searching, in select theaters now and everywhere on August 31.