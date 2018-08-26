Justin Bieber Buys New Canadian Lake House

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a laugh on their way back from church on Sunday (August 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The engaged couple were seen holding hands, and even stopping to greet a cute dog.

Justin has reportedly purchased a new lake house in Ontario, Canada.

The singer spent $5 million on a 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom house with private lake access, a wine cellar, AND it’s own horse track!

The day before, Justin stepped out with a couple of friends to grab a bite to eat.

