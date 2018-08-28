Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 12:15 pm

Mel B Clarifies Reports About Her Rehab Stay During 'Ellen' Interview with Lea Michele

Lea Michele is guest-hosting The Ellen Show tomorrow, and she got to interview Mel B, who recently announced she’s planning to enter rehab for PTSD.

About the announcement that she is going to rehab, Mel B said, “Well, it kind of got a little bit skewed with. Let’s put it that way. Now, I’ve been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago…My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book, which is out online now. Alright.”

She continued, “So, I do address a lot of those issues. But you know, no, I’m not an alcoholic. No, I’m not a sex addict. You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say a lot more, but let’s just keep it PC. But ya, I address a lot of those issues and I did kind of have to ease my pain.”

“I do suffer a lot from PTSD,” she added.
