Eminem Drops Surprise Album 'Kamikaze' - Stream & Download!

Surprise! Eminem has a new album out!

The 45-year-old rapper just dropped his new album Kamikaze – and you can listen to it here!

Kamikaze is Eminem‘s ninth studio album – his last album Revival was released back in 2017.

The new album also features Eminem‘s new track “Venom” – which will be featured in the upcoming movie of the same name about Spider-Man‘s villain. The movie is set to be released on October 5.

You can download Eminem‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Kamikaze below!