Fri, 31 August 2018 at 12:33 am

Shannon Purser & Noah Centineo Attend 'Sierra Burgess' L.A. Premiere!

Shannon Purser & Noah Centineo Attend 'Sierra Burgess' L.A. Premiere!

Shannon Purser and Noah Centineo look ridiculously cute together on the red carpet at the Sierra Burgess Is A Loser premiere on Thursday (August 30) at the ArcLight in Hollywood.

The young stars of the Netflix movie were joined by co-stars RJ Cyler and Kristine Froseth.

This is Noah‘s second Netflix movie in weeks following the launch of his movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which has turned him into an instant star. His Instagram account has skyrocketed in followers in the past couple weeks.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser premieres on September 7.

FYI: Shannon is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress. Noah is wearing an Emporio Armani suit, Vans sneakers, and an IWC watch.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kristine Froseth, Netflix, Noah Centineo, RJ Cyler, Shannon Purser

