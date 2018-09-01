Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Step Out in Venice After 'A Star is Born' Premiere

Lady Gaga is overcome with love from fans as she leaves her hotel on Saturday afternoon (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

The 32-year-old singer/actress looked super chic in a black velvet as she stepped out to do some shopping with boyfriend Christian Carino and her mom Cynthia.

Across town, Gaga‘s A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper was spotted looking buff as he left his hotel for an afternoon outing.

The day before, Gaga and Bradley premiered their upcoming movie at the 2018 Venice Film Festival to rave reviews!