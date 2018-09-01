Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dakota Johnson Looks Breathtaking at 'Suspiria' Red Carpet Premiere in Venice!

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin &amp; Cancer

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 6:45 pm

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Step Out in Venice After 'A Star is Born' Premiere

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Step Out in Venice After 'A Star is Born' Premiere

Lady Gaga is overcome with love from fans as she leaves her hotel on Saturday afternoon (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

The 32-year-old singer/actress looked super chic in a black velvet as she stepped out to do some shopping with boyfriend Christian Carino and her mom Cynthia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Across town, Gaga‘s A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper was spotted looking buff as he left his hotel for an afternoon outing.

The day before, Gaga and Bradley premiered their upcoming movie at the 2018 Venice Film Festival to rave reviews!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Christian Carino, Lady Gaga

  • Effy

    She looks good here.