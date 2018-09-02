Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin &amp; Cancer

Dakota Johnson Blows a Kiss to Fans at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson Blows a Kiss to Fans at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson blows a kiss to fans and photographers while arriving at the Excelsior Hotel on Sunday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The 28-year-old actress is in town for the 2018 Venice Film Festival and she rocked a chic pantsuit for the afternoon outing.

Dakota wowed on the red carpet the night before for the premiere of her upcoming horror movie Suspiria. The movie has critics divided, but it was definitely a crowd-pleaser as the audience at the premiere gave the film an eight-minute standing ovation.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Dakota Johnson

